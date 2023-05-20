AAP Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj Insulted Me in His Chamber, Says Services Secy Removed by AAP Govt

Delhi Services Secretary Ashish More, who was removed by the AAP dispensation following the Supreme Court verdict giving it control over posting and transfer of bureaucrats, has accused Services Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj of threatening and insulting him.

More’s letter to the Chief Secretary is dated May 16, 2023, but its details are coming out in the public domain amid the controversy over the Centre’s ordinance to create a National Capital Civil Service Authority for transfer of IAS and DANICS cadre officers and disciplinary proceedings against them.

The ordinance on Friday came a week after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services, excluding those related to police, public order and land, to the elected government in Delhi.

More’s letter said he was insulted by Bhardwaj in his chamber when the minister asked for a file pertaining to the Notification of Civil Services Board (CSB) which was issued in 2014. “I informed him that I have already instructed the concerned officers of Services Department to provide all the files to the Office of the Hon’ble Minister. After that he asked one more officer, Kinny Singh, to his chamber and forced her to call one more officer,” More said.

He added that he requested Bhardwaj permission to leave “so that I can resume preparing the record of proceedings of the CB meeting.”

“He retorted by saying that ‘kya proceedings banaa rahe ho… kagaz hi kale karne hai tumko… you have wasted all the time since 11.05.2023 and you have absconded from your duty and deliberately you are not following the directions of the elected government’," More’s letter said.

“Then he told me ‘tumhara Chief Secretary kahan bhaag raha hai? Jao…tumhare Chief Secretary ko batao ki woh turant aaj hi CSB ki meeting 4pm ko bulaye… aur file submit kare’.”

More was transferred hours after a Supreme Court order on May 11 put the control of bureaucrats working with the Delhi government (excluding those related to police, public order, and land) under the elected government.