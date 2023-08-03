AAP's Lone Lok Sabha Member Rinku Suspended for Monsoon Session

The Lok Sabha on Thursday suspended newly-elected AAP member Sushil Kumar Rinku for the remaining part of the Monsoon session for unruly behaviour in the House.

As the Lok Sabha passed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, Rinku came to the well of the house, tore some papers and threw them in the direction of Speaker Om Birla.

After the Bill was passed, Birla objected to Rinku’s conduct in the House and asked Parliametary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi to move a resolution for the AAP member’s suspension.

Birla formally named Rinku for conduct unbecoming of a member of the Lok Sabha following which the minister moved a resolution for his suspension for the remaining part of the Monsoon session.

The motion was adopted by a voice vote.

The Monsoon session is scheduled to end on August 11.

Rinku, who was elected to the Lok Sabha in a bypoll in May, took oath as member on July 20, the first day of the ongoing Parliament session. He represents Jalandhar constituency in the Lok Sabha and is the only Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) member in the House.

After his suspension from the Lok Sabha for the rest of the Monsoon session, the MP said he will continue to oppose the Delhi services Bill as it ”seeks to weaken” the elected government of Delhi by vesting powers into bureaucrats.

”No problem even if I have to face suspension every day for opposing the Bill because it seeks to weaken the elected government of Delhi and strengthen the unelected persons, bureaucrats by giving them powers,” Rinku told PTI.

He said he will continue to oppose the bill as it is ”against the country’s democracy”.

”I am opposing the Bill because what’s happening to Delhi today will happen to Punjab tomorrow,” Rinku added.