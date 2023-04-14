CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Asad Ahmed EncounterBathinda News Karnataka ElectionsDelhi HeatwaveMumbai News
Home » India » 'Abused & Threatened to Kill Me': Actress Files Molestation Case Against Financier in Mumbai, Probe Underway
1-MIN READ

'Abused & Threatened to Kill Me': Actress Files Molestation Case Against Financier in Mumbai, Probe Underway

Curated By: Poorva Joshi

News18.com

Last Updated: April 14, 2023, 09:54 IST

Mumbai, India

Juhu police has registered a case against the accused under sections 354, 506, 509 of IPC and an investigation has been initiated (Image/ Reuters)

Juhu police has registered a case against the accused under sections 354, 506, 509 of IPC and an investigation has been initiated (Image/ Reuters)

The actress has alleged that she was molested on the pretext of being paid for a video recording

An actress has filed a molestation case against a financier in Mumbai’s Juhu, the Mumbai Police said in a statement on Friday. Based on her complaint, the Juhu police have registered a case against the accused under sections 354, 506, and 509 of IPC and an investigation has been initiated, an ANI report said.

The actress has alleged that she was molested on the pretext of being paid for a video recording. When she opposed it, the accused abused her, the actress claimed in her complaint. She also said that the accused threatened to kill her.

Further details awaited

Read all the Latest India News here

Tags:
  1. actress
  2. molestation case
  3. mumbai police
first published:April 14, 2023, 09:54 IST
last updated:April 14, 2023, 09:54 IST