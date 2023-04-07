ACB Converted Only 2.5% Complaints in Mumbai Division Into Inquiries, Only 1% Into FIRs, Reveals RTI Reply

The Anti-Corruption Bureau’s Mumbai Division received 10,930 complaints between January 1, 2019 and November 30, 2022, but only 276 inquiries were ordered. Of these 205 are pending, while 71 were closed and only four FIRs were registered, information received under the RTI Act has revealed.

As per the information, inquiries were ordered only in 2.5% of the complaints, while only 1% complaints were converted into RTIs, calling into question the competence of the ACB in Mumbai.

The ACB also forwarded 6,098 other complaints to the respective departments in violation of a Bombay High Court order directing the bureau to stop forwarding the complaints and take action on its own. These complaints are mainly from citizens across Mumbai who are facing corruption on daily basis.

Jeetendra Ghadgae, Mumbai-based RTI activist, said: “On an average, 90% of the cases registered by the ACB are cases where an accused is caught red-handed accepting a bribe. Unfortunately, looking at the conviction rate, it’s clear that all these accused get acquitted in court, which is shocking. Only four convictions were secured, whereas in 28 cases, the accused have been acquitted.”

“The ACB has failed to secure a single conviction in the last three consecutive years. This poor performance questions the trap processes conducted by ACB. How can a person caught red-handed be acquitted by the court”?

“Successive governments have only made promises to end corruption but nobody has delivered. As soon as political parties come to power, they only use the ACB to settle their political scores. No political party cares for the citizens at large who are facing corruption on a daily basis. The fact that ACB is unable to convict a person caught red-handed says it all,” Ghadgae added.

