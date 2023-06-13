CHANGE LANGUAGE
Steam Leak Reported at Tata Steel's Plant in Odisha, Workers Hospitalised; Area Cordoned Off
Steam Leak Reported at Tata Steel’s Plant in Odisha, Workers Hospitalised; Area Cordoned Off

Curated By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: June 13, 2023, 17:32 IST

Dhenkanal, India

Immediately post the accident, all the emergency protocol services were activated and the area has been cordoned off. (Representative photo)

In a statement, Tata Steel said an accident was reported at the BFPP2 power plant due to escape of steam at Tata Steel Meramandali Works in Dhenkanal

Some workers, who were working at Tata Steel Meramandali Works in Odisha’s Dhenkanal, were hospitalised on Tuesday after an accident.

In a statement, Tata Steel said an accident was reported at the BFPP2 power plant due to escape of steam at Tata Steel Meramandali Works in Dhenkanal.

“The accident occurred at 1:00 pm (IST) today during the course of the inspection work and has affected a few people working at the site, who were immediately shifted to a hospital for further treatment. Immediately post the accident, all the emergency protocol services were activated and the area has been cordoned off," read the statement, according to ANI.

