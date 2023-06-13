Steam Leak Reported at Tata Steel’s Plant in Odisha, Workers Hospitalised; Area Cordoned Off

Some workers, who were working at Tata Steel Meramandali Works in Odisha’s Dhenkanal, were hospitalised on Tuesday after an accident.

In a statement, Tata Steel said an accident was reported at the BFPP2 power plant due to escape of steam at Tata Steel Meramandali Works in Dhenkanal.

#WATCH | Odisha: An accident was reported at Tata Steel’s Meramandali plant in Dhenkanal. All the injured have been shifted to Cuttack’s Ashwini Hospital for treatment. pic.twitter.com/tPZtfAXcyz— ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2023

“The accident occurred at 1:00 pm (IST) today during the course of the inspection work and has affected a few people working at the site, who were immediately shifted to a hospital for further treatment. Immediately post the accident, all the emergency protocol services were activated and the area has been cordoned off," read the statement, according to ANI.