Accused Father-Son Duo in the Ahmedabad Car Crash, Taken to Accident Spot

The father-son duo who were accused of a car accident that killed nine people at Ahmedabad’s ISCKON bridge were taken to the accident spot after being arrested by the Gujarat police on Thursday. One of the accused, Tathya Patel was driving the Jaguar car that rammed into a group of people who had gathered at an accident spot on the bridge. The police has also arrested his father, Prajnesh Patel in connection to the incident.

UPDATE | VIDEO: Accused Tathya Patel and his father Prajnesh Patel were taken to the crime spot on Sarkhej-Gandhinagar (SG) highway, where the former allegedly ploughed his speeding car into a crowd. pic.twitter.com/UFl5kMyj0q— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 20, 2023

The accident took place at around 1:15 a.m after a speeding Jaguar car crashed into a group of people who had gathered at an accident spot on the ISCKON Bridge on Thursday morning. Among the ones who were killed in this accident was a police constable. The car was reportedly running at a speed of 160/ kmph. The angry bystanders thrashed Tathya, who was driving the Jaguar at the time of the accident.

An assistance amount of Rs 4 lakh was announced for the kin of the deceased by the Chief Minister of the state, Bhupendra Patel. An amount of Rs 50,000 was also announced for those injured.

According to the information received from the Ahmedabad city police, nine people were killed in the accident and 13 suffered injuries. The local media has also reported that youths from Surendranagar and Botad were among the dead.

An accident survivor recalled the horrific car crash and said that the car was moving at an ‘extremely high speed’. As per a PTI report, Altamash Quereshi who is currently being treated at the Sola Civil Hospital said that he and his friends gathered at a spot on the bridge where a Thar (SUV) had met an accident. He further added, “Suddenly, a car came from behind and hit all of us. The speed of the car was extremely high. It ploughed into the crowd”.

Just few minutes before the Jaguar crash, an accident had taken place between a Thar and a dumper at the same spot, due to which a crowd had gathered there.