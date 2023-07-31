Accused Held in Terror Case Conducted Recces Across Maharashtra; New Details Emerge from Recovered Data

New details have emerged about the technical data recovered from the accused arrested by the Kothrud Police. Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Anti-terrorism Squad (ATS) has been further investigating the accused, who have been absconding in the National Investigative Agency’s (NIA) Al Sufa Rajasthan Terror attack case.

According to top sources from the agency, 500 GB of data has been recovered from the arrested accused. The data contains literature about how to make bombs, Google map images, literature for causing disharmony and brainwashing people, and several YouTube links. Among this data, various drone images, Google images, and links to locations were also found, these have been sent to FSL for investigation.

Earlier last week, Mumbai police had beefed up the security of the Chabad House — also known as Nariman House — after an investigation into the case had revealed that Google images of the House’s location were found with the accused.

As part of its investigation into this case, the NIA questioned the accused and found Google images of the Chabad House. The information was later shared with the Pune ATS and Mumbai Police.

The Mumbai police conducted a mock drill around the location on Thursday, last week, and the security of the place was beefed up.

Further investigation has revealed that the accused were brainwashed into watching specific content. However, officers have refused to comment on what kind of content they were being forced to watch.

What Was Their Modus Operandi?

Investigations revealed that the accused would roam across various districts of Maharashtra to conduct a recce of the locations. Among other locations, Konkan, Kolhapur, Pune Rural, and Sangli were some of the places identified by the agency.

When raids were conducted at these locations, anti-national literature, explosives and drones were recovered. The police also found material for making tents. When these accused would visit these locations, they would stay in the forest area in these tents to avoid being tracked by the cops to hotels.

The agency also recovered the bomb circuit from the accused. However, it was clarified that the reports suggesting that the accused had conducted a trial of the bomb blast in jungle areas are false.

The agency is now on the lookout for a third accused, who had absconded when the first two accused were caught. They have now been able to identify a key link to the third accused who is on the run. Several teams have been formed and sent across the country to find him.

ATS had last week arrested a Pune resident for giving shelter to two wanted terror suspects arrested by the Kothrud Police. Following this, two people were arrested in this case from Ratnagiri and Gondia.

The case by Kothrud police was when they found that the latter was attempting to steal a two-wheeler. The terror suspects were wanted by the NIA for their involvement in a terror-related case in Rajasthan.

ATS sources also mentioned that the accused were allegedly involved in terror-related activities and that they had been trained in various methods of sabotage and were working on terror plans.

ATS has now arrested two more people, taking the total number of people arrested in this case to four.