Accused in Cases of Rape, Other Crimes Against Women Will Be Barred from Govt Jobs in Chhattisgarh: CM Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday said the accused in cases of rape, molestation and other crimes against women and girls will be barred from government jobs in the state.

Ahead of the state assembly elections due this year-end, Baghel made several announcements in his address during an Independence Day function at the Police Parade ground in Raipur.

He announced the inclusion of information on artificial intelligence and machine learning in school curriculum and free bus pick up and drop facilities to government college students in the state.

“It is our top priority to ensure the safety of women, their respect and protect their dignity. We have decided that those accused of molesting girls and women, raping them and other (offences against women) will be banned from government jobs,” Baghel said.

Keeping in view the role of modern technology in building Nava (new) Chhattisgarh, the government will include information about state-of-the-art technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, Internet of Things in the school curriculum from the next academic session, so that children can prepare themselves for future technology, he said.

Baghel said the students of classes 11 and 12 in government schools located in remote areas of Chhattisgarh will be provided free online coaching from renowned institutes of the country for the preparation of medical and engineering competitive exams.

He also said students of government colleges will be provided free bus pick up and drop facilities between their homes and colleges.

CM Baghel also announced to launch the ‘Mukhyamantri Nirman Shramik Pension Sahayata Yojana’ to provide pension to construction workers.