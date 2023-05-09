CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Kerala Boat TragedyCyclone MochaShraddha Walkar MurderManipur ViolenceNEET UG 2023
Home » India » Accused Should Be Hanged: Shraddha Walkar's Father After Delhi Court Frames Charges Against Poonawala
1-MIN READ

Accused Should Be Hanged: Shraddha Walkar's Father After Delhi Court Frames Charges Against Poonawala

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: May 09, 2023, 14:50 IST

New Delhi, India

Poonawala is accused of strangling his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar to death and chopping her body into pieces. (Photo: PTI)

Poonawala is accused of strangling his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar to death and chopping her body into pieces. (Photo: PTI)

Walkar was allegedly strangled by Poonawala on May 18 last year, following which he sawed her body into pieces and kept them in a fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi's Mehrauli

Hours after a Delhi court framed charges against Aaftab Poonawala, Shraddha Walkar’s father Tuesday demanded that the trial starts at the earliest and hoped that the accused be hanged to death.

Poonawala is accused of strangling his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar to death and chopping her body into pieces.

Poonawala, however, denied the charges and demanded a trial. The matter has been posted for further proceedings on June 1.

“We feel that he should be hanged to death. I will be requesting the court to start the trial as soon as possible and June 1 might be a little late. We welcome the court’s decision," Vikas Walkar told PTI.

He also said that on May 17, he will hold a one-day protest in Mumbai to demand a speedy trial in the case.

“We want our voice to be heard in Delhi," he added.

RELATED NEWS

Additional Sessions Judge Manisha Khurana Kakkar said prima facie a case for offences under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) was made out against the accused.

The Delhi Police had filed a 6,629-page charge sheet in the case on January 24.

Walkar was allegedly strangled by Poonawala on May 18 last year, following which he sawed her body into pieces and kept them in a fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi’s Mehrauli.

He scattered the pieces at different places in the national capital to avoid getting caught.

Read all the Latest India News and Karnataka Elections 2023 updates here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
About the Author
Sanstuti Nath
Drama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers stories across beats, including parliament, legal and crime. If not w...Read More
Tags:
  1. shraddha walkar
  2. aaftab poonawala
first published:May 09, 2023, 14:50 IST
last updated:May 09, 2023, 14:50 IST