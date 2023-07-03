Active Covid Cases in Country Dip to 1,475

CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: July 03, 2023, 11:05 IST

New Delhi, India

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,60,942 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18%. (Representational Image/PTI)

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81%, according to the health ministry website

India has logged 44 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have declined to 1,475, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The death toll was recorded at 5,31,908, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,94,325). The national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81%, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,60,942 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18%. According to the ministry’s website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
