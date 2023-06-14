Actor Chrisann Pereira to Return to India Soon As Sharjah Court Acquits Her in Drug Case

Mumbai-based actor Chrisann Pereira, who was arrested in the United Arab Emirates on charges of drug possession and lodged at a jail, was acquitted by a Sharjah court on Tuesday. The 27-year-old ‘Sadak 2’ actress is expected to return to India in three to four days.

Pereira was jailed after she was found allegedly carrying drugs hidden in an award trophy.

Times of India quoted some sources as saying that even though Pereira was released by law enforcement authorities in April, the court was waiting for the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report to set her free.

The Mumbai police submitted a fact-finding report before the UAE authorities. The Sharjah court has asked the law enforcement officials to hand over Pereira’s passport.

“If everything goes well, she will book her flight tickets as soon the authorities hand over the passport to her," a source was quoted as saying by TOI.

Two men had allegedly cheated Pereira by planting drugs on her and sending her to Sharjah under the pretext of an “audition" while promising her a role in a Hollywood web series. She was apprehended at the Sharjah airport on April 1 after a small quantity of a drug was found concealed in a memento which one of the accused had given to her to hand it over to someone in the UAE.

After her arrest, the accused – Ravi Bobhate and Anthony Paul – allegedly demanded Rs 80 lakh from her mother to rescue her, the official had told news agency PTI.

Her mother then approached the Mumbai Police who arrested the duo and booked them for cheating. The Mumbai Police does not suspect a drug syndicate involvement but only Paul’s “revenge tactics" against all the victims with whom he had some or other problems.

The Mumbai Police had sent the case-related documents to the authorities concerned who went through the case details following which Pereira was released.

Pereira has played roles in films like “Sadak 2", “Batla House", web-series “Thinkistan", several stage plays, and lives in Borivali suburb with her family.

(with inputs from PTI)