Adipurush Row: Manoj Muntashir Drops New Video, Recites Poem About Mahabharat’s Karna

Adipurush dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir has been facing criticism ever since the film’s release. Several people including Mukesh Khanna and Arun Govil among others have expressed disappointment with the dialogues of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer. Amid all this, Manoj recently took to Instagram and dropped a video in which he was seen reciting some lines from Ramdhari Singh Dinkar’s poem Rashmirathi.

The poem that Manoj shared narrates the story of Mahabharata’s Karna. It speaks about the time when Karna thought that he had no one to reply upon in the battlefield.

Interestingly, Manoj shared the video just a couple of days after he also penned down a note on Twitter which read, “People I considered my friends, abused me on social media, they abused my mother.” He had also mentioned that even thought he wrote 4,000 dialogues for Adipurush, audience is offended just over five of them.

रामकथा से पहला पाठ जो कोई सीख सकता है, वो है हर भावना का सम्मान करना.सही या ग़लत, समय के अनुसार बदल जाता है, भावना रह जाती है.आदिपुरुष में 4000 से भी ज़्यादा पंक्तियों के संवाद मैंने लिखे, 5 पंक्तियों पर कुछ भावनाएँ आहत हुईं.उन सैकड़ों पंक्तियों में जहाँ श्री राम का यशगान…— Manoj Muntashir Shukla (@manojmuntashir) June 18, 2023

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is an adaptation of the Hindu mythological epic Ramayan. With Prabhas playing Raghav, Kriti essaying Janaki’s role, and Saif of Lankesh, the film also features Sunny Singh as Shesh and Devdatta Nage as Bajrang. The film hit theatres on June 16.

One particular scene which has been facing immense backlash from the audience is when Hanuman said in the movie, ‘jalegi tere baap ki’ during the lanka dahan sequence.

Recently, Mukesh Khanna also criticised Adipurush director Om Raut and dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir for defending ‘their version of Ramayana’. “I thought that when all this has happened, they will hide their face, but they are coming forward and explaining this much. They are saying that we are making it for Sanatan Dharma. Hey, is your Sanatan Dharma different from ours? They said that there was the version of Valmiki ji, then there was the version of Tulsidas ji, this is our version," he told ANI.