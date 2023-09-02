Aditya L-1 Mission: PM Modi Congratulates ISRO on Successful Launch of Solar Mission

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and its scientists for the successful launch of the Aditya L-1 mission- India’s first mission to the Sun.

Modi said on X, formerly known as Twitter,"Congratulations to our scientists and engineers at @isro for the successful launch of India’s first Solar Mission, Aditya-L1".

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 2, 2023

He further said,"Our tireless scientific efforts will continue in order to develop better understanding of the universe for the welfare of entire humanity.

ISRO launched the country’s solar mission Aditya-L1, after the success of Chandrayaan 3, a few days ago.

The 44.4-metre-high Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) soared majestically at the prefixed time of 11:50 am from the Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh as the 23:40-hour countdown ended.

This mission is aimed at studying the Sun from an orbit around the L1, which refers to Lagrangian/Lagrange Point 1, one of five points in the orbital plane of the Earth-Sun system.

The positioning of the spacecraft in the halo orbit around the L1 point will help the space agency to view the Sun without any occultation or eclipses. The Sun will be observed from a close distance and will gather information about its atmosphere and magnetic field.

The craft carried seven payloads to observe the photosphere, chromosphere and the outermost layers of the Sun, the corona, in different wavebands. The four payloads of Aditya L1 will directly view the Sun using the special vantage point L1 and the remaining three payloads will carry out in-situ studies of particles and fields at the L1 point, thus providing important scientific studies of the propagatory effect of solar dynamics in the interplanetary medium.

The Aditya L-1 mission is a fully indigenous effort with the participation of national institutions andit will provide information to understand the problem of coronal heating, coronal mass ejection, pre-flare and flare activities, dynamics of space weather, propagation of particle and fields etc.