Aditya-L1 Launch LIVE Updates: Hours Left for India's First Solar Mission; Internal Checks Done

ISRO’s Aditya-L1 Mission LIVE: Following the success of Chandrayaan-3, the Indian Space Research Organisation is set to launch its new mission, Aditya-L1, to study the Sun. The mission is scheduled to launch on September 2 at 11:50 am from the Sriharikota spaceport. The mission will travel 1.5 million kilometres to study about the earth’s closest star over the course of five years. The spacecraft — the first space-based Indian observatory to study the Sun — would be launched by PSLV-C57 rocket. This mission is a collaboration between ISRO and several esteemed institutions.
A havan is being performed at Varanasi for the successful launch of ISRO’s Aditya L-1 mission from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.
#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Havan being performed in Varanasi for the successful launch of the ISRO's Aditya L1 mission from Sriharikota today.
A visitor who reached the Satish Dhawan Space Centre to witness the launch of Aditya L-1 mission said, “I’m very excited to be here at the launch of Aditya-L1 Mission. Chandrayaan-3’s successful landing made us intrigued with the space events.”
VIDEO | "I'm very excited to be here at the launch of Aditya-L1 Mission. Chandrayaan-3's successful landing made us intrigued with the space events," says a visitor who reached Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota to witness the launch of Aditya-L1 Mission later today.
Indian Space Research Organisation’s Aditya L-1 — India’s first solar mission — is set to be launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on Saturday.
#WATCH | Aditya-L1 Mission will be launched today by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) from Sriharikota
(Visuals from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh) pic.twitter.com/wvJZTyE0iW
Chris Hadfield, former Commander of International Space Station spoke on India’s space missions and said, “..All of this space commerce, GPS satellites, weather satellites, telecommunications, exploring the Moon, exploring the Sun, all of that has happened in less than one lifetime. So it’s not so much a space race as it is a new space opportunity for everybody. Now the race is really about who can push the technology in an economic way to turn it into profitable space businesses for each of the companies and each of the countries involved. India is in a really strong leveraged position to do that.”
Speaking on Aditya L-1 Mission by ISRO, former Commander of the International Space Station and author of the Apollo Murders, Chris Hadfield said, “Well, there’s a terrific example in history. On this day in the last century, the worst solar event that has ever happened blasted the Earth. A huge blob of energy, of high energy particles smashed into the Earth…It actually set telegraph machines on fire. That’s going to happen again.”
#WATCH | New York: On Aditya L-1 Mission by ISRO, former Commander of the International Space Station and author of the Apollo Murders, Chris Hadfield says, "Well, there's a terrific example in history. On this day in the last century, the worst solar event that has ever happened…
Speaking on ISRO’s Aditya L-1 mission, Chris Hadfield, former Commander of the International Space Station and author of the Apollo Murders said, “Everybody on the Earth is counting on technology…We are counting on a really complicated interconnected global electric and data system. The electromagnetic energy that comes from the Sun is both a benefit to that, but also a huge threat to that.”
“So, putting a new sensor in between us and the Sun, that is looking specifically at how the sun sends out these big damaging ejections of high-energy particles, is really useful information, not just for ISRO and not just for the Indian space program, but it’s something that is sort of vital.,” he added.
India’s solar mission, Aditya L-1, which will reach the Lagrange point 1, or L1, in approximately 120 days will last for more than five years.
“When you say L1 point, if you consider the solar system with sun and Earth as massive bodies, there are five vantage points where gravitational forces between these two are perfectly balanced. These five points are called Lagrange points as they were first invented by Italian astronomer Joseph Lagrange, so L1 is in a straight line with the sun and Earth. It’s a gravitational stable point with an uninterrupted view of the sun. Any scattering due to dust is also taken care of since you are going well above the earth. That’s one of the reasons why the mission was designed,” said Prof Ramesh R from Indian Institute of Astrophysics.
ISRO on Wednesday said that the launch rehearsal and vehicle internal checks were completed. India’s first observatory to study the Sun would be launched by PSLV-C57 rocket.
“We are prepared for the launch. The rocket and satellite are ready. We completed the rehearsal for the launch. So tomorrow, we have to start the countdown for the day after tomorrow’s launch,” Somanath told media.
The space agency also shared some images of the mission’s ongoing preparations and the spacecraft.
PSLV-C57/Aditya-L1 Mission:The preparations for the launch are progressing.
The Launch Rehearsal – Vehicle Internal Checks are completed.
Images and Media Registration Link https://t.co/V44U6X2L76 #AdityaL1 pic.twitter.com/jRqdo9E6oM
India’s first-ever mission to study the Sun is a collaboration between the Indian Space Research Organisation and several other institutions.
The instruments and systems are minutely designed for studying crucial data about the sun and also capture its images. The main payload is essentially crafted by the Indian Institute of Astrophysics.
Other than the main payload, six other payloads were delivered by small institutes.
While ISRO has so far not released any official number or update on the cost of the Aditya-L1 solar mission, however, in 2019, the Centre sanctioned the equivalent of about $46 million for the Aditya-L1 solar mission.
For India, the success of the Aditya-L1 solar mission would be another major feat after India with the Chandrayaan-3 mission became the first country to land a spacecraft close to the lunar south pole in August.
If this space programme is successful, the Aditya-L1 solar mission will enter into a halo orbit around one of five Lagrange points. From there, Aditya-L1 is likely to capture an uninterrupted view of the sun and study its effect on environmental conditions in real time in the vicinity of Earth and other planets.
According to ISRO, there are five Lagrangian points between the Sun and the Earth, and the L1 point in the Halo orbit would provide a greater advantage of continuously viewing the Sun without any occurrence of eclipse. “This will provide a greater advantage of observing the solar activities continuously,” ISRO said.
On embarking on such a complex mission, the Bengaluru headquartered space agency said the Sun is the nearest star and therefore can be studied in much more detail as compared to the others. Sun much more about could be learnt aboyt stars in the Milky Way as well as in various other galaxies, ISRO said.
The Sun shows several eruptive phenomena and releases immense amounts of energy in the solar system. If such explosive solar phenomena are directed towards the earth, it could cause various types of disturbances in the near-earth space environment.
Spacecraft and communication systems are prone to such disturbances; therefore, an early warning of such events is important for taking corrective measures beforehand, ISRO added.
ISRO scientists have used ‘XL’, the more powerful variant of the polar satellite launch vehicle (PSLV) that would carry the spacecraft on Saturday along with the seven payloads. Similar PSLV-XL variants were used in the Chandrayaan-1 mission in 2008 and the Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM) in 2013.
Of the total seven payloads, four onboard the spacecraft would directly view the Sun while the remaining three would undertake in-situ studies of particles and fields at the L1 point.
Initially, the Aditya-L1 spacecraft would be placed in a low earth orbit. It would be made more elliptical and later the spacecraft will be launched towards the Lagrange point L1 by using on-board propulsion systems.
(With PTI inputs)