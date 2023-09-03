CHANGE LANGUAGE
Aditya L1 Successfully Completes First Orbit Raising Exercise; 'Satellite Healthy', Says ISRO
1-MIN READ

Aditya L1 Successfully Completes First Orbit Raising Exercise; 'Satellite Healthy', Says ISRO

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: September 03, 2023, 12:32 IST

New Delhi, India

The spacecraft, after traveling about 1.5 million km from the Earth over 125 days, is expected to be placed in a Halo orbit around the Lagrangian point L1 which is considered closest to the Sun. (File photo/News18)

The country's first solar mission--Aditya L1 set off on a 125-day journey to the Sun in its attempt to study various elements relating to Earth's nearest star

Aditya L1, Indian Space Research Organisation’s ambitious spacecraft, on Sunday, inched a step closer to completion of its maiden Solar expedition by successfully completing its first orbit-raising exercise.

“Aditya-L1 Mission: The satellite is healthy and operating nominally. The first Earth-bound maneuvre (EBN#1) is performed successfully from ISTRAC, Bengaluru. The new orbit attained is 245km x 22459 km. The next maneuvre (EBN#2) is scheduled for September 5, 2023, around 03:00 Hrs. IST," ISRO said in a post on X (formally Twitter).

The country’s first solar mission-Aditya L1 set off on a 125-day journey to the Sun in its attempt to study various elements relating to Earth’s nearest star, after being put into an orbit by a PSLV rocket that touched a new technical milestone in the launch vehicle segment.

The spacecraft, after travelling about 1.5 million km from the Earth over 125 days, is expected to be placed in a Halo orbit around the Lagrangian point L1 which is considered closest to the Sun.

first published:September 03, 2023, 12:28 IST
last updated:September 03, 2023, 12:32 IST