Aditya L1 Successfully Completes First Orbit Raising Exercise; 'Satellite Healthy', Says ISRO

Aditya L1, Indian Space Research Organisation’s ambitious spacecraft, on Sunday, inched a step closer to completion of its maiden Solar expedition by successfully completing its first orbit-raising exercise.

“Aditya-L1 Mission: The satellite is healthy and operating nominally. The first Earth-bound maneuvre (EBN#1) is performed successfully from ISTRAC, Bengaluru. The new orbit attained is 245km x 22459 km. The next maneuvre (EBN#2) is scheduled for September 5, 2023, around 03:00 Hrs. IST," ISRO said in a post on X (formally Twitter).

The country’s first solar mission-Aditya L1 set off on a 125-day journey to the Sun in its attempt to study various elements relating to Earth’s nearest star, after being put into an orbit by a PSLV rocket that touched a new technical milestone in the launch vehicle segment.

The spacecraft, after travelling about 1.5 million km from the Earth over 125 days, is expected to be placed in a Halo orbit around the Lagrangian point L1 which is considered closest to the Sun.