Aditya-L1 Mission to be Launched At 11:50 AM on September 2 From Sriharikota: ISRO
Aditya-L1 Mission to be Launched At 11:50 AM on September 2 From Sriharikota: ISRO

The satellite realised at the U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC), Bengaluru has arrived at SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota. (Image: ISRO/ 'X', formerly known as Twitter)

ISRO announces launch details for the Aditya L-1 mission

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) said that the Aditya L-1 mission , the first space-based Indian observatory to study the sun will be launched from Sriharikota on September 2 at 11: 50 am.

