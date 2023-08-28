Aditya-L1 Mission to be Launched At 11:50 AM on September 2 From Sriharikota: ISRO

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) said that the Aditya L-1 mission , the first space-based Indian observatory to study the sun will be launched from Sriharikota on September 2 at 11: 50 am.
Curated By: Aditi Ray Chowdhury
Last Updated: August 28, 2023, 15:35 IST
The satellite realised at the U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC), Bengaluru has arrived at SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota. (Image: ISRO/ 'X', formerly known as Twitter)
