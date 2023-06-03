Adivi Sesh Spends Time with Sandeep Unnikrishnan's Family On Major's First Anniversary, See Pics

Actors rarely get to play some life-altering roles in their career and for Adivi Sesh, Major was one such film. And on its first anniversary today, Sesh has revisited how it changed his life. Major depicted the real-life story of Sandeep Unnikrishnan and the tragic events of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

And this biopic surely forged a very special bond with Sesh, who is keeping this legacy alive by remaining close to the family. Even on the film’s first anniversary Sesh spent the day with Sandeep’s family in Bangalore and penned a heartfelt note about the day as well as the film along with some beautiful pictures. He says, “Got my darshan with Amma & Uncle for the 1 year Anniversary of Major. Amma cooked some amazing food despite her shoulder pain. Their love has meant everything to me. Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan has blessed me and changed me in ways I never knew. Major The Film is my most memorable film and I want to thank Mahesh sir, our amazing producers, our phenomenal director, the hardworking team, our actors who gave riveting performances and most of all the audience. The love and respect you have given us is immense. I am indebted from the bottom of my heart. This honour is forever. JaiHind!”

Major Sandeep was an army officer serving in the elite Special Action Group of the National Security Guards. He is famously remembered for rooting out Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists, who held several people hostage in Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in the infamous terror attack in Mumbai in November 2008. He was martyred in action and was awarded the Ashoka Chakra posthumously, which is India’s highest peacetime gallantry award.

Major has won the hearts of millions of viewers, and Adivi Sesh’s portrayal of Sandeep Unnikrishnan has been highly praised. On the work front, Sesh will be seen in G2, and the shooting for the film will commence soon. And we are sure he will leave a lasting impact with this film too.