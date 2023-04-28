‘Affecting Fabric of Nation’: SC Directs States to Act Against Hate Speech Even if No Complaint

The Supreme Court on Friday directed all states and union territories to take suo moto action against those making hate speeches even if there is no complaint.

The apex court’s directions came while hearing a hate speech case.

“Hate speech is a serious offence affecting the fabric of the nation, goes to the heart of our republic and dignity of people, Justice KM Joseph said.

“We are very clear, our order was irrespective of religion. We only had the public good in mind when we passed the order for suo motu action against hate speech. That it should not go out of hands,” he added.

Last month, the apex court said hate speeches are a “vicious circle" and these will end the moment politics and religions are separated and politicians stop using religion in politics.

A bench of justices KM Joseph and BV Nagarathna said hate speeches are being made by fringe elements and people should restrain themselves from doing so.

“Major problem arises when politicians are mixing politics with religion. The moment politics and religion are segregated, this will end. When politicians stop using religion, all this will stop. We have said in our recent verdict also that mixing politics with religion is dangerous for democracy," Justice Joseph said.

The top court’s observations came while hearing a contempt petition against various state authorities including Maharashtra for failing to register FIRs against those making such speeches.

