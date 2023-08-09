The central government has received an encouraging response to its plan to open affordable generic medicine stores under the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana (PM BJP) at Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS).

Aiming for 1,500 applications to open stores, the scheme has received more than 2,500 applications across states and union territories.

ALSO READ | Over 9,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras Opened Across India to Make Health Facilities Accessible to All: Bhupender Yadav

PACS — village-level cooperative credit societies — provide small farmers with access to credit that is used to purchase seeds, fertilizers, and other inputs for their farms.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheme, PM BJP, has over 9,400 pharmacy stores across India, with presence in 651 districts across India and revenue of over Rs 1,200 crore in the last fiscal.

With the latest move, the central government aims to increase the income of PACS, create employment opportunities and make medicines available at affordable prices for people living in rural areas.

HOW THE LATEST MOVE WAS PLANNED

In a meeting in June, led by Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, and in the presence of Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, it was decided that 2,000 PACS will be identified to open Jan Aushadhi Kendras by the end of this year.

It was decided that the cooperation ministry will take necessary steps, in coordination with all states and union territories, to identify and facilitate online submission of applications on Jan Aushadhi portal to open 1,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras by August 31 and another 1,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras by December 31 — a total of 2,000 PACS.

It was the Ministry of Cooperation’s job to ensure that 1,500 or more PACS submit their applications on the Jan Aushadhi portal by July 31, so that Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI) can select 1,000 suitable PACS for opening of Kendras by August.

But in the first attempt itself, the scheme has received applications required for closing both the phases.

“A total of 2,534 PACS and other cooperative societies across the country from 29 States/ UTs have submitted online application by August 1 for opening of PM Jan Aushadhi Kendras (PMJAK),” said the letter by Ministry of Cooperation sent to Chief Executive Officer of PMBI. The letter has been accessed by News18.

1,000 PMJAK OPERATIONAL BY AUGUST 31

PMBI is an arm under the Department of Pharmaceuticals, under the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, which executes and implements the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Kendras (PMBJK).

The Ministry of Cooperation, in its letter explained, that it has extensively followed up with the state cooperative development committees (SCDC) and registrar of cooperative societies of states/ UTs concerned, district cooperative development committees (DCDC) chaired by the district collector concerned and district registrars.

“Thus, more than the requisite number of PACS have now submitted their application to CEO, PMBI by 1st August, 2023 and some more PACS/ other cooperative societies may still register later.”

The letter now asks the PMBI to “take further necessary action” and “handhold” these societies to complete all formalities, so that the goal of making 1,000 PMJAK operational by August 31 could be achieved.

The affordable medicine scheme provides medicines which cost at least five-six times less than the cost of branded versions, and the flagship scheme is already a hit among people in non-metros and small towns.

While on the one hand, the scheme offers a chance to opt for affordable treatment, the store owners also receive a 20% commission on the sales revenue generated.