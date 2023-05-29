CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » African National Held with One Kg of Heroine at Kochi Airport
1-MIN READ

African National Held with One Kg of Heroine at Kochi Airport

PTI

Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 14:15 IST

Kochi [Cochin], India

After conducting preliminary tests, the contraband was identified as heroin, which was around one kg in quantity (Representational image: Shutterstock)

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials caught Yvette Nahimana from Barundi, who reached the state from Nairobi in Kenya, by a flight via Sharjah

Heroin weighing 1 kg was seized from an African national, who arrived at the Cochin international airport here on Monday, by DRI sleuths.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials caught Yvette Nahimana from Barundi, who reached the state from Nairobi in Kenya, by a flight via Sharjah.

After conducting preliminary tests, the contraband was identified as heroin, which was around one kg in quantity.

    Interrogation of the woman is on, and the arrest will be recorded soon, they said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
    first published:May 29, 2023, 14:15 IST
    last updated:May 29, 2023, 14:15 IST