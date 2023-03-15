After a Rigorous 44-week Training, 119 Recruits Join BSF to Take Up Challenges on Borders

A passing out parade and attestation ceremony of Border Security Force (BSF) personnel was held at Humhama training camp in Budgam district of Kashmir after a rigorous training of the recruits for 44 weeks.

A total of 119 recruits passed out to join BSF as constables after undergoing over 44 weeks of training in which they gained proficiency in handling different types of weapons, firing skills, law, drill, and border management.

“Apart from this, due to the hard work of the trainers of the STC BSF, Kashmir their physical efficiency also increased many folds. As a result of which they are physically, mentally, and professionally prepared to serve the nation during peace and as well as in war. Besides the above, training has also been imparted in field engineering, field craft, minor tactics anti-terrorism, counter-insurgency, law & order and human rights etc.," BSF said.

The trainees hail from all over the country and will now defend borders at different locations.

BSF Western Command Additional DG PV Rama Sastry, who was the chief guest, said that BSF has met every challenge professionally and will continue to uphold professionalism.

While answering a question on current challenges, he said, “We are taking action on drones, keeping a check on infiltration, tunnels, and smuggling."

He said that smugglers try to find new mediums as they keep foiling such mechanisms. “Drone is a new medium. They’ve been using new methods. As you see in the last few months we have seen success in combating drones. Recoveries have also been made. We are keeping good coordination with local police and villagers in these areas which helps foil such attempts," Rama Sastry said.

The officer said that they are preventing infiltration and that if infiltrators try to cross the fence, BSF will take action. He applauded the recruits for choosing BSF as a career option and exhorted them to serve the nation with courage and enthusiasm.

