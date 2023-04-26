After Gold & Cattle, Smugglers Turn to Trafficking Fish Eggs Across India-Bangladesh Border

The Border Security Force (BSF) has recently seized fish eggs worth approximately Rs 5.75 lakh and later Rs 2.85 lakh from the India-Bangladesh border.

Earlier, smugglers were found to smuggle gold, silver, and cattle across the border. But now the seizure of fish and eggs has raised questions about whether smuggling gangs are adopting new methods to maintain their operations.

Border guard forces reported that soldiers from the 68th battalion in the Ranaghat area under the South Bengal border observed some smugglers attempting to transport goods from India to Bangladesh.

The on-duty soldiers alerted their officer-in-charge after spotting 10-12 smugglers carrying plastic bags toward the border. The smugglers abandoned their bags and fled into a border village when they realized they were being pursued. After searching the area, soldiers recovered 19 plastic bags full of fish eggs, valued at around Rs 85,000. The seized fish eggs were then handed over to Bagda police station.

A few days earlier, a similar bag of fish eggs had been recovered from the Boltola border area. According to BSF sources, late at night, soldiers noticed some individuals carrying sacks on their shoulders and moving quickly toward the border.

The soldiers from the 118th Border Guard Force deployed at the Boltola border post chased them and called for them to stop, but the suspects fled, leaving behind the bags.

The area was subsequently searched, leading to the recovery of 21 plastic bags filled with fish eggs, as well as 20 more bags from other areas.

The Commanding Officer of the 68th Battalion said, “Border Security Force personnel always perform their duties at the international border, and smugglers can never evade their watchful eyes."

He added, “The smugglers tried new ways of smuggling, but the alert BSF jawans foiled their attempts. However, it is believed that due to strict security measures, smugglers are now attempting to traffic fish eggs to maintain their operations."

