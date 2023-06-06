After Hyderabad’s Success, Telangana is Now Scripting New IT Story in Its Tier-2 Cities

The IT success story in Telangana is not only about its capital, Hyderabad, but also about its Tier-2 cities. State IT minister KT Rama Rao, on the sidelines of releasing the annual IT progress report, said the government will set up IT Towers in Warangal, Khammam, Karimnagar and Mahabubnagar. The BRS working president also alleged despite the pandemic and the state not receiving help from the Centre, Telangana witnessed an explosive 31.44% growth in IT exports in 2022-23.

Revealing another impressive statistic, KTR said Telangana contributed 44% of jobs in the IT sector in the country in 2023.

The minister also listed the number of MNCs who have chosen Hyderabad as their preferred place to open offices. The government had earlier identified the pitfalls of developing only Hyderabad as an IT hub and had started expanding to other cities.

Warangal, which is 146 km away from Hyderabad, was chosen to be developed as the second hi-tech hub after the capital city. It has already seen investments from companies like Tech Mahindra, Cyient, Genpact, among others. Tier-2 towns in Telangana witnessed the inauguration of LTI Mindtree, Genpact, HRH Next, and Hexad Solutions Pvt. Ltd, further establishing them as emerging IT hubs.

Mahabubnagar’s IT Tower was also inaugurated, providing space for companies and the government’s innovation ecosystem.

“We met with NRI CEOs in Washington DC during our recent US trip and highlighted the growth of IT in Telangana’s Tier-2 cities and explained the measures taken by the state government such as setting up IT Towers in Warangal, Khammam, Karimnagar and Mahabubnagar. Many companies signed MOUs with the government to set up their offices in cities such as Nizamabad, Siddipet and Nalgonda. Very soon, Tier-2 cities in the state will get more than 2,500 IT jobs, which will in turn create indirect employment for 10,000 people,” the minister said.

The report also shows that IT exports in the country grew at 9.36% in 2022-23, whereas for Telangana it was at 31.44%.

“Google is building their largest campus outside their Mountain View, USA campus, in Hyderabad. Was thrilled to have broken the ground for their 3.3 million sq ft energy efficient, sustainability built campus that will stand as a landmark for Hyderabad for decades to come," KTR added.

Microsoft is also establishing three more data centres in Hyderabad in addition to the three they committed to previously. Microsoft has the largest development centre in Hyderabad outside of the USA.

Meanwhile, Amazon Web Services announced to set up state-of-the-art data centres in Hyderabad and committed to invest Rs 36,300 crore. The three data centres form an integral part of AWS’s goal of strengthening its cloud infrastructure to serve its customers in India and worldwide.