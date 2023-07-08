After MP Urination Case, Man Slapped With Shoe, Forced to Lick Feet in Moving Vehicle; 2 Held

Days after the controversy surrounding the Sidhi urination incident in Madhya Pradesh, a new viral video on Saturday revealed a man being forced to lick the soles of another person’s feet inside a moving vehicle in Gwalior. The police have arrested two individuals in connection with the incident.

The viral video showed the victim being repeatedly slapped by another man, who also coerces the victim to say, “Golu Gurjar baap hai" (Golu Gurjar is the father), while inside a moving vehicle. Another video clip depicted the accused repeatedly striking the victim’s face with a footwear.

According to an official, both the victim and the accused involved in the incident are residents of Dabra town in Gwalior district.

Video from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. Golu Gurjar and his friends are seen thrashing Mohsin with slippers and forcing him to lick his feet while abusing him.C'C : @ChouhanShivraj @drnarottammisra @DGP_MP pic.twitter.com/59yvnu9Lk6— Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) July 8, 2023

State Home Minister Narottam Mishra addressed the issue and said two persons have been arrested in connection with this incident. Dabra Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Vivek Kumar Sharma said, “A video went viral on social media on Friday evening that shows a man being thrashed in a vehicle. The video clip is being sent for a forensic examination."

Following the complaint of the victim’s family, a case has been registered against the accused under the relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code for abduction and assault.

The incident comes shortly after the shocking incident earlier this week in which a video showed a man urinating on a tribal youth’s face in Sidhi district, leading to widespread outrage. The accused, Pravesh Shukla, was arrested after the incident’s video circulated on social media on Tuesday.

On June 30, two Dalit men were reportedly assaulted by members of a minority community in Shivpuri district, following suspicions of molestation and filming of girls in Varkhadi village.

(With inputs from PTI)