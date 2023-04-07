After Ram Navami Clashes, Hanuman Jayanti Celebrated Peacefully in Bengal Under Central Forces’ Watch

Sensitive areas in West Bengal witnessed peaceful Hanuman Jayanti celebrations on Thursday as security forces maintained a strict vigil across the state to avoid a rerun of the violence that marked the Ram Navami festival last week.

Following a Calcutta High Court order after a PIL was filed, three companies of central armed police forces were deployed in parts of Kolkata, Hooghly and Barrackpore to assist the state police in maintaining law and order during the day, the first time central forces were deployed in the state for religious festivities.

News18 visited areas that were affected by the violence of the past week. In Howrah Shibpur, it was business as usual with shops reopened. Locals Afroz and Brijmoham Tripathy said there’s peace in the area now. “We will stay together in the coming days and this should be our way,” they said.

The situation in Rishra, where violence erupted last week, was different as state forces marched in front of closed shops with Section 144 imposed in the area. As per the court order, no public Hanuman Jayanti celebrations were held here. Locals told News18 they look forward to celebrating next year.

In Bansberia, famous for its Hanuman Jayanti processions, there was heavy presence of central forces. Senior BJP leader Locket Chatterjee sat on demonstration after the police stopped her from visiting her Hooghly Lok Sabha constituency to attend celebrations, citing the law and order situation following clashes between two groups during Ram Navami celebrations in the district earlier this week. She read Hanuman Chalisa while sitting on dharna.

Processions were reportedly held in Bansberia, in which participants were seen carrying swords. Senior officers of Hooghly accompanied the central forces deployed there.

The peaceful Hanuman Jayanti celebrations in the presence of central forces were in sharp contrast to the violence and arson during the Ram Navami festival in Howrah and Hooghly, sparking a fresh war of words between the ruling TMC and the opposition BJP.

The saffron camp questioned the administrative capabilities of the Mamata Banerjee-led state government. The TMC, on the other hand, claimed that while the BJP leaders “fomented trouble” during Ram Navami, they behaved like “good boys” on Hanuman Jayanti on realising that the violence was backfiring politically on the party.

Governor CV Ananda Bose visited different parts of Kolkata in the morning, oversaw the security measures, and interacted with the citizens.

“People are cooperating. I think today will be a very happy day. Bengal will set the trend in peace and harmony in society," he told reporters while visiting Ekbalpore area in south Kolkata. Earlier, he went to a Hanuman temple at Lake Town on the eastern fringe of the city and offered puja.

The Chief Minister’s Office also kept a sharp eye on the previously affected districts and top police officers constantly monitored the situation to ensure there was no untoward incident.

