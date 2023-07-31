CHANGE LANGUAGE
Agartala: Gang Using Govt Official Car Stickers To Smuggle Drugs Busted, 2 Held

Reported By: Kajal Koiri

Edited By: Aditi Ray Chowdhury

News18.com

Last Updated: July 31, 2023, 14:25 IST

Agartala (incl. Jogendranagar, India

The smugglers often used different official designation plates of government officials to transport their drug consignment in different parts of Agartala city. (Image: News18)

The city police arrested two people in connection to the drug smuggling case, recovered large quantities of Brown Sugar

The Agartala city police busted a drug smuggler racket that was involved in transportation of synthetic drugs and detained two drug smugglers with large amount of Brown Sugar. The smugglers used official designation plates and car stickers of top government officials in their cars, the police said.

While giving details of the operation, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Sadar, Debaprasad Roy said, “During the continuation of ‘anti-drug operations’ by Tripura police, much vital information has been received while interrogating arrested drug peddlers and smugglers”.

Based on such information, the East Agartala police led by Officer-in-Charge (OC) Rana Chatterjee intercepted a white colour car with official designation plates of two Tripura government officials from Mara Chowmuhani area near Bodhjung School. The police arrested two people who have been identified as Kanu and Tapash Karmakar.

In the course of the search operation, the police recovered two packets of Brown Sugar weighing 24 grams from that car along with official designation plates of many government officials.

Roy added that during preliminary interrogation, the two arrested drug smugglers revealed that in order to avoid police checking, they often used different official designation plates of government officials to transport their drug consignment in different parts of Agartala city.

