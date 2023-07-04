Agencies on High Alert as Khalistani Entities Plot Revenge by Targeting Indian Diplomats, Hindu Leaders

Indian intelligence agencies are monitoring multiple inputs hinting towards a revenge plan of pro-Khalistan entities (PKE).

The agencies are on high alert and continuously monitoring the information and acting as per the requirement, said sources. A compiled report has been prepared after the attack on the Indian consulate in San Francisco on July 2.

According to top-level sources, it has been found that the Khalistani top leadership is under pressure after the deaths of three leaders.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar was killed in Canada last month. In May, reports of the murder of 63-year-old Pakistan-based Khalistani terrorist Paramjit Singh Panjwar surfaced. And last month, Avtar Singh Khanda, a pro-Khalistan leader who planned an attack on the Indian embassy, died in the UK.

According to top officials responsible for tracking Khalistani terrorists, the PKEs have a plan to attack Hindu leaders in Punjab. Inputs have been received that two Hindu leaders are under threat, they said.

Similarly, pro-Khalistan entities have planned violent protests outside Indian consulates in areas where they dominate like in the UK, US, Canada, and Australia.

Sources in the intelligence grid said that talks are on to increase the security of the Indian consulates with the help of the local governments and also stop the PKEs from such activities.

Also, inputs have been received that to give the impression that the leadership is still strong, Khalistani terror groups have planned to make their referendum campaign more aggressive. Social media and the local youth in various countries are being used to showcase their revenge.

Indian agencies are also tracking designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu who is continuously sharing videos from unknown locations.

Sources said that after a procession took place in Canada on the death of Nijjar, leaders of Khalistani groups planned violent activities targeting Indian officials working in consulates in the UK, US, Canada, and Australia.

They added that the rally PKEs have planned on July 8 at various locations in these countries may attack the consulates’ infrastructure, causing a threat to Indian officials.

Khalistani separatists have been facing repeated reversals starting from the arrest of Amritpal Singh by the Punjab police in Moga district on March 23. It severely hit the agenda of Khalistani groups to regenerate terror in India.

Sources said PKEs are more aggressive after the killing of Nijjar by unknown assailants in Surrey, Canada.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar was born in October 1977 in Pura, Jalandhar. He was initially involved in petty crimes and then managed to leave the country and become the chief of the Khalistan Tiger Force. He was actively behind operationalising, networking, training, and financing KTF modules and members.