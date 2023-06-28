Agra: Elderly Man Kills Daughter-in-Law, Surrenders; Constable Husband Named in FIR

In a distressing incident, a 62-year-old man, who happened to be the father of a police constable stationed in Farrukhabad, arrived at Kirawali police station in Agra district on Tuesday with bloodied hands and claimed to have killed his daughter-in-law over a heated family dispute.

According to a TOI report, the victim was 29-year-old Priyanka Singh.

The accused, Raghuveer Singh, a resident of Malikpur village, has confessed to the crime. The victim’s husband, Gaurav Singh, a police constable, was not present at when the incident took place.

According to the account provided by Raghuveer to the police, the widowed daughter-in-law had been residing at her in-laws’ house after the passing of her husband. However, she frequently engaged in arguments with her younger sister-in-law, Priyanka.

“On Monday night, the altercation between the two daughters-in-law escalated, and when Raghuveer attempted to intervene, he was kicked by Priyanka, causing him to fall. Subsequently, he attacked his daughter-in-law with an axe, resulting in the severing of her head," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Sonam Kumar, was quoted as saying to The Times of India.

The accused explained that he had intended to maintain harmony between both daughters-in-law, but their constant quarrels had created discord within the family.

The victim’s husband, Gaurav, has also been implicated in the First Information Report (FIR). A case has been registered against them under the sections 302 (murder), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).