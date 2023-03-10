Agra: Missing Girl, 15, Returns Home, Suspected to Be Gangraped

A 15-year-old girl who had gone missing on Holi and traced on Friday was allegedly gangraped by unknown people, police here said.

ptiAssistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Hariparwat, Mayank Tiwari told PTI that a case had been registered under Section 376 (rape) and 308 (culpable homicide) of IPC and under the POCSO Act against unknown persons.

“An investigation is on and we will act accordingly. The girl is being treated at a government hospital in Agra," Tiwari said.

The girl was spotted Friday morning by a milkman, who saw her struggling to get to the road from a jungle area.

The man identified the girl and informed her family members.

“We suspect that some unknown people had taken her to the jungle in a vehicle and gangraped her. She was brutally attacked and strangled. Her assailants left her assuming her dead," claimed the father of the girl.

