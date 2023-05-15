Agra Woman Pretends to be 'Alcoholic' to Get Drunk Husband Reduce Liquor Intake

In order to show her husband how difficult a drunk spouse can be and to teach him a lesson, a woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra pretended to be an alcoholic, and indulged in the same behaviors her partner did every night after consuming liquor.

The woman used to deal with her husband coming home in an inebriated state along with arguing and fighting with her.

Sometimes the fights would get physical and they started happening on a daily basis, India Today reported.

Not being able to handle her husband, with just making him understand, she decided to get creative with her approach.

The woman therefore, started acting like a drunkard and started fighting, arguing as well as throwing things at her husband in the state.

The man was shocked to see this turn of events, however their fights kept on continuing even after this.

It was only when the husband, now fed up with the “drunk" wife, decided to take the matter to a marriage councilor, according to India Today.

He had also made a video of her to show the councilor what his wife had become, and he also wanted to prevent disrespect in front of his family due to this.

Cut to, the counselling session in which the wife revealed how she was only pretending to do this to teach him a lesson. After this, the both signed sheets promising that the husband would drink only once a week.

He also promised not to argue and fight with his partner.