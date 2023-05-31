Agricultural Marvel: This Researcher From Bengal Grows 165 Species of Mangoes In A Single Tree

In one of its kind agricultural marvel, mango researcher Kushal Ghosh produced a maximum of 165 varieties of mangoes on the same tree using the grafting process.

The species grown by Ghosh include Kohitur, Bombay, Himsagar, Langra, Saranga, Bimli, Bira, Champa, Ranipasand, Pineapple, Alphonso, Fazli, Golapkhas, Panjavarnam etc on the same tree.

The Nawab of Murshidabad was fond of different types of mango trees from different parts of the country and abroad and plant them in his garden.

It is said that his garden was home to more than two hundred species of mango trees but, with time, many mango orchards were cut down as settlements developed.

While some of the orchards still exist, not all species of mango trees are found. As a result, several varieties of mangoes favoured by the Nawabs have disappeared from the soil of Murshidabad.

Ghosh, who works for the conservation of mangoes to sustain the existence of various types of mangoes of the Nawabi period, created a precedent by producing a maximum of 165 species of mangoes on the same tree in the grafting process.

Also, through crossbreeding Lambo, Shyambhog etc. have produced new varieties of mangoes. He claims that mixed species of mangoes are also incomparable in taste and aroma.

Ghosh’s mango garden is 100 meters north of the Bagdohar intersection in Jiaganj City.

“Various species of mangoes were gradually disappearing from the soil of Murshidabad. And this thing made me think a lot. In the year 2000, to preserve different species of mangoes, I got hands-on training to grow multiple species of mangoes on the same tree through grafting from a horticulture officer. Since 2000, we have started the work of planting different types of grafts on the same tree in the grafting process. Fruiting starts after two years. Success breeds motivation," Ghosh said.

“On the same tree, we have grown up to 165 varieties of mangoes such as Kohitur, Bombay, Himsagar, Langra, Saranga, Bimli, Bira, Champa, Ranipasand, Pineapple, Alphonso, Fazli, Golapkhas, Panjavarnam etc. About 100 species of mangoes have been produced in two trees this year. Through conservation as well as crossbreeding, we have developed some new varieties of mangoes such as Shyambhog, Lambo etc. The development of several new varieties of mangoes is in full swing. It is hoped that in the next two to three years two or three improved varieties of mangoes will be produced," he added.