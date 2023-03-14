Ahead of Mann Ki Baat's 100th Episode, AIR Campaign Spotlights Radio Show's Role in Driving India's Growth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popular program ‘Mann Ki Baat’ will complete its 100th edition on April 30 on All India Radio (AIR). In the run-up to the centenary episode, All India Radio will launch a unique campaign from Wednesday to focus on the impact of the program on the transformation of India.

This campaign will feature 100 themes that were highlighted by the Prime Minister in each episode of Mann Ki Baat, along with relevant sound bytes and will be broadcasted in all bulletins and other programs across AIR Network, an official statement read.

The campaign will be broadcasted from March 15 to April 29, and conclude a day before the highly anticipated 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat.

The campaign shall be carried by various AIR stations, including 42 Vividh Bharati stations, 25 FM Rainbow channels, 4 FM Gold channels and 159 Primary channels in the country. The bytes shall be aired in all major bulletins across all regions, the statement read. Citizens can also listen to the Program on ‘News On AIR’ App and YouTube channels of All India Radio, it added.

The prestigious program, which was started on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami on October 3, 2014, has completed its 98 editions till date.

Prime Minister’s unique and direct communication with the citizens through the medium of radio has been the genesis, medium and amplifier of social changes like Swachh Bharat, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, water conservation, Vocal for Local and other initiatives by the government.

The program has shown a tremendous impact on industries like khadi, Indian toys, startups in health, AYUSH, space, etc.

With its innovative and unique interactive style of presentation, the program has carved out a niche for itself as a unique paradigm of communication.

