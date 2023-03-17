Ahmedabad: Father Files FIR Against Son Killed in Road Accident, Alleges Negligence

A father has filed an FIR against his son who died in a road accident in Ahmedabad, and alleged that his death was caused due to his negligent driving.

The father is 63 year old Narayan Chauhan who alleged that his son, Mukesh was careless and caused the accident that led to his death.

The FIR registered under different Sections, alleges that Mukesh was driving carelessly and this led to his accident and eventual death.

After the FIR, a case was registered against him with M Division Traffic Police. under Sections 279, 304A, 337 and 427.

Narayan Chauhan said that his son had purchased an old sports bike. He further said that on Tuesday, someone called him on his phone and asked him to come to Sindhu Bhavan Road and when he reached there, he was told that his son had met with a fatal road accident.

When Narayan Chauhan reached the spot, Mukesh was lying injured and his bike was damaged. And then he got a case registered with the traffic police under different Sections against his dead son holding him responsible for the accident.

Apart from this, when he reached the spot where the accident had happened, he was told that his son’s mistake had caused the accident and he lost his life. Narayan Chauhan said that a man, who was present there when the accident had happened, told him that he was driving carelessly and due to this, his bike hit the divider first and then collided with the electric pole. Mukesh was declared dead on the spot.

In Nadiad, a mother files case against his son

A similar story comes from Nadiad too where a bike skidded and this injured a woman. Her son was driving the bike. She got an FIR registered with the Police against her son holding him responsible for the accident.

The mother was repeatedly asking her son to drive slowly but he did not listen and the bike skidded and the mother broke her collarbone. an angry mother, held her son responsible and got the FIR registered against him in different Sections.

