Gujarat: 9 Killed As Speeding Luxury Car Rams Into People Gathered At Accident Site On SG Highway

At least nine people have died in two back-to-back accidents on the ISKCON flyover on Sarkhej-Gandhinagar (SG) highway in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad.

A speeding luxury car reportedly ran over people who had gathered after an SUV had hit a dumper. Nine people, including a police constable, have lost their lives in the accident.

An SUV reportedly first hit a dumper from behind, leading to a crowd gathering on the road. While their were curious onlookers, many were trying to to help those injured when a speeding luxury car rammed into the crowd.

According to the Ahmedabad city police control, nine people were killed while 13 suffered injuries.

The accident took place at around 1:15 am on ISKCON flyover on Sarkhej-Gandhinagar (SG) highway, police said.

Reports said that when the luxury car rammed into the crowd, many people were flung about 20 to 25 feet away from the scene.