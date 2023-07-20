CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Rain TodayMumbai RainsSeema Haider CaseChamoli Electrocution Yamuna Floods
Home » India » Gujarat: 9 Killed As Speeding Luxury Car Rams Into People Gathered At Accident Site On SG Highway
1-MIN READ

Gujarat: 9 Killed As Speeding Luxury Car Rams Into People Gathered At Accident Site On SG Highway

Curated By: Nayanika Sengupta

News18.com

Last Updated: July 20, 2023, 07:15 IST

Ahmedabad, India

According to the Ahmedabad city police control, nine people were killed while 13 suffered injuries

According to the Ahmedabad city police control, nine people were killed while 13 suffered injuries

The road mishap reportedly took place at around 1:15 am on Thursday after an SUV rammed into a crowd that had gathered on the road following another accident

At least nine people have died in two back-to-back accidents on the ISKCON flyover on Sarkhej-Gandhinagar (SG) highway in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad.

A speeding luxury car reportedly ran over people who had gathered after an SUV had hit a dumper. Nine people, including a police constable, have lost their lives in the accident.

An SUV reportedly first hit a dumper from behind, leading to a crowd gathering on the road. While their were curious onlookers, many were trying to to help those injured when a speeding luxury car rammed into the crowd.

According to the Ahmedabad city police control, nine people were killed while 13 suffered injuries.

The accident took place at around 1:15 am on ISKCON flyover on Sarkhej-Gandhinagar (SG) highway, police said.

Reports said that when the luxury car rammed into the crowd, many people were flung about 20 to 25 feet away from the scene.

About the Author
Nayanika Sengupta
A Bong living out of Bengal, a home baker turned newsmaker, Nayanika covers general, national and international day-to-day news for news18.com as a su...Read More
first published:July 20, 2023, 07:15 IST
last updated:July 20, 2023, 07:15 IST