Home » India » Fire Breaks Out at Delhi AIIMS, Six Fire Fighting Vehicles on Spot
Fire Breaks Out at Delhi AIIMS, Six Fire Fighting Vehicles on Spot

Last Updated: August 07, 2023, 12:23 IST

New Delhi, India

Six firefighting vehicles are at the spot. (Image/ANI)

As many as six firefighting vehicles rushed to the spot. Efforts to douse the blaze are underway

A fire broke out at the AIIMS building in New Delhi on Monday. As many as six firefighting vehicles have been sent to the spot, said Delhi Fire Services. Efforts to douse the blaze are underway.

As per reports, the fire broke out in the endoscopy room of the hospital. All people have been evacuated.

More details are awaited.

