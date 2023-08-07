Fire Breaks Out at Delhi AIIMS, Six Fire Fighting Vehicles on Spot

A fire broke out at the AIIMS building in New Delhi on Monday. As many as six firefighting vehicles have been sent to the spot, said Delhi Fire Services. Efforts to douse the blaze are underway.

As per reports, the fire broke out in the endoscopy room of the hospital. All people have been evacuated.

#WATCH | Delhi: A fire broke out in the endoscopy room of AIIMS. All people evacuated.More than 6 fire tenders sent, say Delhi Fire Service Further details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/u8iomkvEpX — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2023

More details are awaited.