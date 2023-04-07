AIIMS Nagpur: The Emergence of a World-Class Medical Facility and the Name Behind It

It’s not often that a world-class medical facility would spring up in India in just a few years, but in Nagpur, Maharashtra, that is exactly what has happened. This ambitious medical university and hospital campus in the MIHAN-SEZ already has 18 enormous high-rises sprawling across its 180 acres of real estate and that number is still growing. On the inside, the structures boast of the latest state-of-the-art medical equipment and technology, enough to attract medical tourists from across the country.

One impression that stands out soon after walking through AIIMS Nagpur’s corridors is the presence of a personal touch — that of fierce ambition but also compassion, fairness and discipline. So it does not come as a surprise that it has been led through its founding years by a medical super-specialist, Major General (Dr) Vibha Dutta (Retd). As her tenure comes to an end this week, she is leaving behind a bigger, better and supremely sophisticated AIIMS Nagpur.

Having earned a PhD in Oncopathology, Major General Vibha Dutta (Retd) headed the Departments of Pathology at Army R&R, Delhi and AFMC, Pune. She followed in the footsteps of her husband, Maj Gen Ajay Dutta, to have a glorious stint of leadership at the Central Command Hospital, Lucknow, making history for being the only couple in the armed forces to command the same hospital.

Having completed an illustrious 35-year service in the Indian Armed Forces, she became the driving force behind the AIIMS Nagpur’s tremendous growth and success since its inception. Ever since she joined as Director and CEO of AIIMS Nagpur in 2018, the institute has undergone significant transformations, which have enhanced its academic standards, hospital services, research facilities, and the overall reputation of this government institution.

That AIIMS Nagpur is young would be an understatement. Inaugurated by PM Modi in December 2022, this medical facility is on its way to receive the notability it deserves. AIIMS Nagpur started its academic journey in September 2018 with the enrolment of the first batch of undergraduate MBBS students. The Outpatient Department was established in September 2019, followed by the launch of functional in-patient services in February 2020.

The institution has not looked back since. When Covid-19 struck in 2020, AIIMS Nagpur stepped up promptly and provided testing, treatment, vaccinations and lab expertise across the state, even as much of its infrastructure was being raised from scratch. Today, its footfall is around 3,000 per day, and it is only getting started.

The well-equipped facility offers various services. Neonatal ICU, surgical and medical ICU, cathlab, dialysis, interventional radiology, PET scan, MRI, mammography services, burns & plastic surgery, knee & hip joint replacement, cancer radiotherapy, trauma and emergency, various organ transplantation services, and more. AIIMS Nagpur also boasts of a major OT complex with 23 modular operation theatres.

Moreover, multiple research projects and funded grants have been clinched by the institution. With 960-bedded IPD services, there are almost 38 specialties and super-specialties operational in the hospital currently. Various superspecialty DM and MCh courses have also started.

