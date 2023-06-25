Air Connectivity to Raj's Bikaner, Kishangarh Airport Likely to Enhance Soon: Official

Air connectivity to Rajasthan’s Bikaner and Kishangarh airports from other parts of the country is likely to enhance as the Airport Authority of India along with the Ministry of civil aviation has put up both the airports for bidding in order to start new fights.

The development came after the Rajasthan government’s resident commissioner in New Delhi held a meeting with the secretary of the union ministry sometime back regarding the expansion and development of airports in the state, an official said here.

Commissioner of Rajasthan Foundation Dhiraj Srivastava said Bikaner and Kishangarh airports have been included in the bidding process for starting new flight services. Rajasthan Foundation is a body of the state government to address the needs and concerns of non-resident Rajasthanis (NRR).

“The bidding process will go on till July 15. it is expected that airlines will come up to operate more flights from these two airports," Srivastava said while referring to the outcome of the meeting of the resident commissioner in Delhi with the secretary of the union minister of civil aviation.

He said the foundation has requested the chief minister to expedite efforts to enhance air connectivity to the cities of Rajasthan, following which the meeting in Delhi took place.

At present, one flight is being operated at Kishangarh and Bikaner airports each, which, too, is irregular, he said, adding that in view of the high footfall of tourists and celebrities, international flights should be operated from Udaipur Airport.

“There is one flight for Surat from Kishangarh while a flight for Delhi operates from Bikaner airport. The flight operations are also irregular. In view of the high potential of tourism in the state, enhanced air connectivity to various destinations of the state will be very useful," he said.

Srivastava said a joint team of the state government and AAI will conduct a visit to Sriganganagar airport to look into some technical issues so that flights could be made operational.