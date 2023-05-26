CHANGE LANGUAGE
Air India Delhi-Vancouver Flight Returns Due To Technical Glitch, Passengers Safe
1-MIN READ

Air India Delhi-Vancouver Flight Returns Due To Technical Glitch, Passengers Safe

Curated By: Kavya Mishra

News18.com

Last Updated: May 26, 2023, 14:07 IST

New Delhi, India

The flight will take off at 1:30 pm on Friday. (Photo: Reuters)

The flight will take off at 1:30 pm on Friday. (Photo: Reuters)

According to media reports, passengers saw sparks from the right engine of the Boeing 777 (VT-ALM) that was operating as AI 185

Air India's flight from Delhi to Vancouver returned to the national capital shortly after the takeoff due to a technical glitch on Friday, Air India Spokesperson said. As per the airline, the aircraft landed back safely at Delhi Airport and will leave the airport at 1:30 pm.

According to media reports, passengers saw sparks from the right engine of the Boeing 777 (VT-ALM) that was operating as AI 185.

According to media reports, passengers saw sparks from the right engine of the Boeing 777 (VT-ALM) that was operating as AI 185.

It was also reported that the pilots operating the flight later dumped fuel and then landed back in Delhi around 7.30 am to ensure the safety of the passengers. The airline said there was no bird hit and all the passengers and crew members were saved.

    "AI-185 (Delhi-Vancouver) of May 26, 2023, operated by B777 aircraft has air returned to Delhi following a technical issue shortly after takeoff. The aircraft landed back safely at Delhi airport now. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers and are making alternate arrangements for them while providing all support," an AI spokesperson told TOI.

    first published:May 26, 2023, 14:07 IST
    last updated:May 26, 2023, 14:07 IST