Air India Delhi-Vancouver Flight Returns Due To Technical Glitch, Passengers Safe

Air India’s flight from Delhi to Vancouver returned to the national capital shortly after the takeoff due to a technical glitch on Friday, Air India Spokesperson said. As per the airline, the aircraft landed back safely at Delhi Airport and will leave the airport at 1:30 pm.

Air India flight AI185 from Delhi to Vancouver returned to Delhi following a technical issue shortly after takeoff. The aircraft landed back safely at Delhi Airport. The Aircraft will leave at 1:30 pm: Air India Spokesperson pic.twitter.com/RMYzAIvSjM— ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2023

According to media reports, passengers saw sparks from the right engine of the Boeing 777 (VT-ALM) that was operating as AI 185.

It was also reported that the pilots operating the flight later dumped fuel and then landed back in Delhi around 7.30 am to ensure the safety of the passengers. The airline said there was no bird hit and all the passengers and crew members were saved.

top videos

"AI-185 (Delhi-Vancouver) of May 26, 2023, operated by B777 aircraft has air returned to Delhi following a technical issue shortly after takeoff. The aircraft landed back safely at Delhi airport now. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers and are making alternate arrangements for them while providing all support," an AI spokesperson told TOI.