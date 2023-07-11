CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :West Bengal Panchayat ElectionWeather NewsElection FreebiesChandrayaan-3Delhi-Meerut E-way Accident
  • 2023 WINS + LEADtmcbjpleftincotftie
    ZILA PARISHAD
    (/)
    		000000
CLICK HERE FOR DETAILED RESULTS
Home » India » Air India Express Flight Delayed by 13 Hours at Mangaluru Airport
1-MIN READ

Air India Express Flight Delayed by 13 Hours at Mangaluru Airport

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: July 11, 2023, 17:37 IST

Mangalore, India

An alternate flight was arranged from Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo: Reuters)

An alternate flight was arranged from Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo: Reuters)

The flight was scheduled to take off at 11.15 PM on Monday. A total of 161 passengers, who were on the flight, remained stranded at the airport the entire night, causing severe hardship

An Air India Express flight to Dubai which could not take off from the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) on Monday due to a technical snag, finally departed on Tuesday afternoon, airport sources said.

The flight was scheduled to take off at 11.15 PM on Monday. A total of 161 passengers, who were on the flight, remained stranded at the airport the entire night, causing severe hardship.

An alternate flight was arranged from Thiruvananthapuram, which finally took off at 12.20 PM on Tuesday.

Of the passengers, seven people departed on other flights owing to the delay, sources said.

The passengers reportedly took the airport officials to task for the inordinate delay in the departure of the flight.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
Tags:
  1. Air India
  2. Mangaluru airport
first published:July 11, 2023, 17:37 IST
last updated:July 11, 2023, 17:37 IST