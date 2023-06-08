CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Mumbai Mira Road MurderWrestler ProtestIndira Gandhi Assassination Odisha Train AccidentCyclone Biparjoy
Home » India » Air India Express Operates India's First All-women Haj Flight
1-MIN READ

Air India Express Operates India's First All-women Haj Flight

Published By: Pritha Mallick

PTI

Last Updated: June 08, 2023, 23:24 IST

Mumbai, India

Air India Express (AIXL) operated India's first all-women Haj flight. (Image: News18)

Air India Express (AIXL) operated India's first all-women Haj flight. (Image: News18)

The special flight, carrying 145 women pilgrims, was entirely managed by an all-women crew, supporting the Haj Committee of India’s groundbreaking initiative to have only women passengers

Tata Group’s international budget arm Air India Express (AIXL) on Thursday operated India’s first all-women Haj flight, the airline said in a statement.

This special flight, carrying 145 women pilgrims, was entirely managed by an all-women crew in all critical flight operations roles, supporting the Haj Committee of India’s groundbreaking initiative to have only women passengers on board, it said.

The first all-women Haj flight, IX 3025, departed from Kozhikode to Jeddah at 18:45 IST on Thursday, arriving in Jeddah at 22:45 local time, according to the airline.  Pilot Kanika Mehra and First Officer Garima Passi were accompanied by cabin crew members Bijitha M B, Sreelakshmi, Sushma Sharma, and Subhangi Biswas, Air India Express said.

Besides, the ground operations as well as aircraft maintenance jobs for the flight were also performed by the women personnel, the airline said.  The Haj Committee’s empowering initiative for women aligns perfectly with Air India Express’ core values of equality and diversity, as the airline’s workforce consists of 50 per cent women, it added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
Tags:
  1. Air India Express
  2. Women
first published:June 08, 2023, 23:24 IST
last updated:June 08, 2023, 23:24 IST