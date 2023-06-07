Air India's Ferry Flight To Fly Passengers From Russia to San Francisco, Confirms Airline

A ferry flight (AI-173), which will be sent by Air India from Mumbai to Magadan, Russia (GDX) around 1pm, will take passengers onwards on San Francisco, said a statement by Air India. The ferry flight would be carrying food and other essentials for the stranded passengers, the airline said.

The aircraft (AI-173), operating between Delhi and San Francisco on 06 June 2023, had to land in Russia after a technical issue en route with one of its engines. The flight with 216 passengers and 16 crew was diverted to Magadan, Russia (GDX), where it had safely landed.

In a statement, the Airline said: “We engaged with the local authorities at GDX that extended all cooperation and support upon the flight’s arrival at GDX. Given the infrastructural limitations around the remote airport, we can confirm that all passengers were eventually moved to a makeshift accommodation, after making sincere attempts to accommodate passengers in hotels locally with the help of local government authorities."

The statement added: “As we do not have any Air India staff based in the remote town of Magadan or in Russia, all ground support being provided to the passengers is the best possible in this unusual circumstance through our round the clock liaison with the Consulate General of India in Vladivostok, Ministry of External Affairs (Government of India), local ground handlers, and the Russian authorities."