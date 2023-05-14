Hyderabad: Air India Flight Stays on Runway For 2 Hours With Passenger Onboard; Technical Glitch Suspected

With passengers on board, an Air India flight from Hyderabad to Delhi was on Sunday stranded on the runway of Rajiv Gandhi International Airport for two hours due to some technical glitch.

The flight AI I0541 was supposed to take place at 4:24 PM, and did not show any signs of moving till 6:15 PM, sources said.

During the two hours on runway, no deplaning was allowed and the cabin crew kept stalling the restless people on board.

According to sources, the delay was due to some technical glitch in the plane.