Air India Passenger Arrested for Defecating, Urinating & Spitting on Mumbai-Delhi Flight

A passenger travelling on a Mumbai-Delhi Air India flight was arrested at the Delhi airport for allegedly defecating and urinating in his seat on the aircraft, officials said on Monday.

The Air India flight AIC 866 from Mumbai to Delhi on June 24 was airborne when a man seated at 17F allegedly defecated, urinated, and spat on row 9 DEF of the aircraft, according to the FIR filed by the flight captain at Delhi’s IGI Airport police station.

The accused passenger is a cook employed in Africa.

The FIR stated that the cabin crew noticed this misconduct and subsequently issued a verbal warning through the cabin supervisor. Later, the flight captain was also informed about the incident.

According to the complaint, an immediate message was sent to the company and airport security was requested to escort the passenger upon arrival.

Passengers onboard were incensed and agitated due to the misconduct, the complaint said, adding that after the flight touched down at the Delhi airport, the head of Air India security attended and escorted the accused passenger to the IGI Airport police station.

“Based on the complaint filed by the flight captain, Delhi Police registered a case under sections 294/510 at IGI police station and arrested the accused passenger. We produced him before a court, which granted him bail. Further investigation is underway," a senior official of Delhi Police said.

The incident occurred months after a man, identified as Shankar Mishra, in an intoxicated condition, urinated on an elderly female co-passenger during an Air India flight from New York to Delhi last year. This incident sparked public outcry and prompted the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to issue advisories to airlines and reiterate norms for dealing with unruly passengers.

(With inputs from ANI)