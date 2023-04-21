CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Eid 2023 LiveHeatwaveRahul GandhiCovid NewsAtiq Ahmed
Home » India » Air India Pilot 'Entertains Female Friend' in Cockpit While Flying from Dubai to Delhi; Probe Ordered
1-MIN READ

Air India Pilot 'Entertains Female Friend' in Cockpit While Flying from Dubai to Delhi; Probe Ordered

Curated By: Sumedha Kirti

News18.com

Last Updated: April 21, 2023, 11:06 IST

New Delhi, India

Air India mid-air incident: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation is conducting a probe.

Air India mid-air incident: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation is conducting a probe.

Air India mid-air incident: A member of the cabin crew reportedly registered a complaint against the pilot. The complainant said that the captain asked her to get his woman friend to the cockpit and also told her to fetch some pillows from the bunk for her comfort

A pilot of an Air India flight, operating from Dubai to Delhi, entertained a female friend in the cockpit, on February 27. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered a probe for violating its safety norms.

A member of the cabin crew reportedly registered a complaint against the pilot. A Hindustan Times report quoted the complainant as alleging that the captain wanted the crew to make sure the cockpit appeared welcoming before inviting his friend in, and asked that she be served food served in business class.

The report further quoted the complainant as saying that the captain asked her to get his woman friend to the cockpit and also told her to fetch some pillows from the bunk for her comfort. She sat on the first observer seat.

“He said the cockpit should appear welcoming, warm and comfortable, as though he was preparing his living room for a lady friend. Also, to take her drinks and snacks order and serve her in the cockpit. I told him, ‘Captain, I am not comfortable serving alcohol in the cockpit’. This seems to have upset him a lot and his entire attitude changed from that moment onwards. He became very snappy and rude and from there on started treating me like a servant working exclusively for him,” HT report quoted the crew member.

Earlier this month, a South Africa-bound flight was forced to make an emergency landing after its pilot noticed a highly venomous Cape Cobra inside the cockpit at 11,000ft in the air.

(details to follow)

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest India News here

About the Author
Sumedha Kirti
Sumedha Kirti is a Chief Sub Editor with over eight years of experience — both at the desk and reporting. She is a graduate from Delhi University's Mi...Read More
Tags:
  1. Air India
  2. DGCA
first published:April 21, 2023, 10:03 IST
last updated:April 21, 2023, 11:06 IST