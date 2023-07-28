AirAsia Flight Takes Off Without Karnataka Governor at Bengaluru Airport, Airlines Launches Investigation

AirAsia has launched a probe regarding breach of protocol after one of its flight took off from Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on Thursday without taking Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on board, reports said on Friday.

Gehlot was scheduled to fly to Hyderabad on Thursday afternoon from Terminal-2. From there, he was supposed to travel to Raichur by road to attend a convocation, according to a PTI report.

As soon as the AirAsia flight arrived, Gehlot’s luggage was loaded into it. However, there was a delay in Gehlot reaching the terminal. By the time he arrived from the VIP lounge to board the flight, the plane had already taken off for Hyderabad, it said.

Following the mishap, the Governor had to take another flight after 90 minutes to reach Hyderabad, it added.

According to a police officer, the protocol officers of the Governor have lodged a complaint at the Airport police station. Meanwhile, the officials at the Governor’s House have remained tight-lipped on the issue.

An official of the Bangalore International Airport Limited, which operates KIA, said, ”We usually do not comment on airline related matters. Please check with AirAsia.”

The airlines expressed deep regret for the incident and assured that a thorough investigation is underway, according to a NDTV report.

“We sincerely regret the incident. An investigation is being conducted and appropriate action will be taken. The senior leadership team of the airline is in contact with the Governor’s Office to address the concerns," AirAsia was quoted as saying in a statement.

It further highlighted its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of professionalism and adherence to protocol while valuing their relationship with the Governor’s Office.

(With inputs from PTI)