Govt Starts Process to Buy 131 Full Body Scanners, 600 Hand Baggage Scanners for Airports| Exclusive

The central government is finally moving to buy new scanners with better technology that can ensure more intense screening in less time at airports, thus reducing the waiting time while raising the security levels. After many years of deliberation, the process is underway to procure 131 full-body scanners and 600 new hand-baggage scanners at over Rs 1,000 crore at airports run by the Airports Authority of India (AAI). The most prominent ones on the list of over three dozen AAI airports are Chennai and Kolkata, besides Srinagar and Amritsar.

The airports in Delhi and Mumbai, run by private companies, are also planning to buy such equipment on the fast-track mode this year. News18 has accessed the global tender documents issued by the AAI for the airports it operates directly. The full-body scanners will cost Rs 788 crore; and the hand-baggage scanners, Rs 246 crore.

Privacy concerns and later the Covid pandemic delayed the project but the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has since pushed for it.

How better tech will work

The door frame-type metal detectors being used at present are to be replaced with full-body scanners, quickening the security clearance process by reducing the need for pat-downs. This will also ensure better screening, particularly at sensitive and hypersensitive airports.

The new scanners for hand baggage can eliminate the need for passengers to take out laptops and phones, and other such gadgets from their hand luggage.

Airports on the list are…

Documents with News18 show that 43 airports will be covered by these 131 full-body scanners and 600 new hand-baggage machines. On the list are Amritsar, Goa, Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Varanasi, Chennai, Pune, Kolkata, Raipur, Tirupati, Bhopal, Visakhapatnam, Patna, Gorakhpur and Port Blair, among others.

The highest number of body scanners will be installed at Kolkata (13), Chennai (12) and Goa (8) as these airports see high traffic. If the tendering goes smoothly, the deal is expected to be signed by September. Delivery timelines will then be clearer.

Bureau’s push for modern equipment

The BCAS has been pushing for both these high-tech scanners for better security. In an earlier circular, the bureau said walkthrough metal detectors and handheld metal detectors are unable to detect non-metallic weapons and explosives; but full-body scanners detect both metallic and non-metallic items concealed on the body.

Further, the new dual-view hand-baggage screening machines may mean reduced congestion as the process will have fewer steps – such as no need for the passengers to lay out gadgets separately.

Working on a deadline

A media report in April said the BCAS has made adoption of the new hand-baggage screening systems mandatory for all airports with more than 50 lakh annual passenger traffic by December 31.

That’s one reason why the AAI is now on it; and the private firm-run airports, too, are likely to get on it soon. The bureau had in May said all hypersensitive airports with annual footfall of over one crore passengers must install full-body scanners.