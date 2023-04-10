CHANGE LANGUAGE
AI's Delhi-San Francisco Plane Suffers Tech Issue Before Take Off; Airline Replaces Aircraft
1-MIN READ

AI's Delhi-San Francisco Plane Suffers Tech Issue Before Take Off; Airline Replaces Aircraft

Published By: News Desk

PTI

Last Updated: April 10, 2023, 13:30 IST

New Delhi, India

The airline replaced the aircraft and later the flight took off for San Francisco. (Representational Image/REUTERS)

According to the sources, the plane had pushed back and returned to the stand before taking off due to a technical issue. Later, the passengers were accommodated in another aircraft

An Air India aircraft that was to operate a flight from the national capital to San Francisco suffered a technical issue before take-off and returned to the stand on Monday morning, sources said.

The airline replaced the aircraft and later the flight took off for San Francisco.

There were little over 200 passengers onboard, the sources added.

According to the sources, the plane had pushed back and returned to the stand before taking off due to a technical issue. Later, the passengers were accommodated in another aircraft.

There was no immediate statement from Air India.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
About the Author
News Desk
The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad.
