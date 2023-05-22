Ajay Devgn To Shah Rukh Khan, Actors Sunny Deol Had A Rift With

Sunny Deol was considered one of the biggest superstars of the 1990s. The actor has worked in various films and established his place as a leading hero. He made his debut in the Hindi film industry with the 1983 film Betaab. Most of the characters in the films were full of anger. He was not only famous for his rageful characters on screen, but there were several instances where his anger took over and he had a rift with his co-stars.

Akshay Kumar

Sunny Deol had a rift with Akshay Kumar due to Raveena Tandon. After Raveena and Akshay’s alleged relationship came to an end, she met Sunny Deol and explained her story. As she couldn’t control her tears, the Ghayal actor decided to make the couple reconcile. However, Akshay didn’t listen to him at that time. This angered Sunny Deol and their relationship bittered.

Anil Kapoor

Even though Anil Kapoor is considered one of the most pleasant actors in the industry, he even fought with Sunny Deol. While shooting a fight scene, Sunny had become so angry that he grabbed Anil Kapoor by his throat, which suffocated him. Seeing the situation, the crew director decided to end the scene, but even after that, Sunny had not left his throat. It was reported that the crew members had to run in and save him.

Shah Rukh Khan

Both Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan worked with each other in the film, Darr. The film was a huge success and gave a lot of recognition to the stars. However, it was reported that the actors had a rift during the shoot, which resulted in them not talking to each other for the next 16 years. Reportedly, Sunny Deol wasn’t fine with a fighting scene where his commando character was beaten by an ordinary guy. He tried to explain this to the director as well, but he didn’t pay heed to him. As a result, Sunny got so angry that he even tore his pants while keeping his hands in his pocket.

Ajay Devgn

Sunny Deol wanted his brother, Bobby Deol, to play the lead character in The Legend of Bhagat Singh. However, things couldn’t turn out well, and the role was played by Ajay Devgn. This angered him, and he had a rift with Ajay Devgn.