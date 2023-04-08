Akshay Kumar Follows Only These 6 Profiles On Instagram

Akshay Kumar is one of the biggest actors in Bollywood. He has ruled the hearts of audiences with his acting skills in super hit films like Welcome, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and Namastey London, to name a few. Apart from his acting prowess, he is also an active social media user. He keeps sharing photos and videos of himself and his family on his official Instagram handle.

Akshay has a huge fan following of over 64 million but Akshay only follows six accounts. Let’s take a look at the 6 profiles followed by Akshay Kumar on Instagram.

1. Twinkle Khanna

On Instagram, Akshay Kumar follows his wife, Twinkle Khanna. Both fell in love during the shooting of their 1999 film International Khiladi and got married on January 17, 2001. They have two children named Aarav and Nitara.

2. Tweak India

One of the six Instagram accounts that Akshay Kumar follows is Tweak India. Tweak India is a women-driven digital content organisation established by his wife Twinkle Khanna.

3. Colonel Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore

Akshay Kumar also follows Colonel Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, the former sports minister. Rathore is also a shooter, Olympic medalist and retired Indian Army officer. According to reports, in 2018, Akshay and Colonel Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore went live on Instagram together to discuss fitness.

4. Force IX

Akshay Kumar also follows his recently launched fashion brand name Force IX on Instagram. He launched this clothing brand in November 2022 with Manish Mandhana.

5. Pad Man The Film

Akshay Kumar also follows his 2018 release Pad Man’s official Instagram account. The film was co-produced by his wife Twinkle Khanna and was directed by R Balki, Akshay played the role of pad man Arunachalam Muruganantham and bought the topic of menstrual hygiene to the forefront. The film was a huge success and also won the National Film Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues.

6. Grazing Goat Pictures

Grazing Goat Pictures is the production house of Akshay Kumar and Ashwini Yardi. He started it in 2011. The production company has bankrolled many films like Oh My God!, Fugly and Singh is Bling. But the Instagram handle of this production house has not been active since 2016.

