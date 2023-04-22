Al Qaeda Threatens Retaliatory Attacks Over Atiq Ahmed’s Murder, Calls Him ‘Martyr’

A regional branch of terrorist group Al Qaeda has threatened retaliatory attacks against “martyrdom of Muslims killed on live television in UP”, an apparent reference to the murder of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother in Prayagraj on April 15.

The Al Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), in its seven-page magazine released on the occasion of Eid, published a paragraph in support of Atiq Ahmed, calling him a martyr.

“We shall stay the hand of the oppressor — be it in the White House or the prime minister’s house in Delhi or GHQ in Rawalpindi. From Texas to Tihar to Adyala — we shall liberate all Muslim brothers and sisters from their shackles,” it said.

Atiq Ahmad (60) and his brother Ashraf were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists in the middle of a media interaction on the night of April 15 while police personnel were escorting them to a medical college in Prayagraj for a check-up.

The brothers, both jailed in Prayagraj, were in handcuffs when they were killed in full view of camera crews. The visuals were circulated widely on social media platforms and television channels. The last rites of Ahmad’s son Asad, who was gunned down in a police encounter in Jhansi on April 13, were performed just hours before the shooting.

An FIR under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and under the Arms Act has been registered against the three alleged assailants of Atiq and Ashraf at Shahganj police station.

Government sources told News18 that the AQIS statement, a possible psy-ops tactic, is being analysed. “We are taking all precautions and hopefully this will also be solved soon,” an official said.

